AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 6%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 2,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 163,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AnaptysBio by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

