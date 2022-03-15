Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000.

