Anglo American plc (AAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AAL opened at GBX 3,589.50 ($46.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,507.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,090.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

A number of analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,050 ($39.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,468.89 ($45.11).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.