Anglo American plc (AAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AAL opened at GBX 3,589.50 ($46.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,507.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,090.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.
In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
