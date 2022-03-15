Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Annexon by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 789,539 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 671,371 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Annexon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,158,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 541,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,090,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,018,000 after purchasing an additional 373,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 3,124.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 343,768 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,872. The stock has a market cap of $135.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Annexon has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

