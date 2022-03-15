Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $483.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $465.00 to $483.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

ANTM opened at $458.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.04 and a 200-day moving average of $423.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a 1-year low of $336.49 and a 1-year high of $478.00.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Anthem by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Anthem by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

