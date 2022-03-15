Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $297.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

