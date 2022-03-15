APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

ESGD stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

