APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 553,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 320,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.70. 216,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,403. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

