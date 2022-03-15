APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Invests $388,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,817,000 after buying an additional 311,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,688. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

