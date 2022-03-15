Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 50,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,943. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

