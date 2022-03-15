Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Apple posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.01. 4,502,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,755,102. Apple has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

