AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Boosted by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 2.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $47,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 16.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.60.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

