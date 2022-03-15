Aptose Biosciences (APS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

APS opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

APS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

