Apyx Medical (APYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $201.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.00. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 426.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 201.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

