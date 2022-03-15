Apyx Medical (APYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $201.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.00. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About Apyx Medical (Get Rating)
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
