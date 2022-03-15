Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,102 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Aravive were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ARAV opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. Aravive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

