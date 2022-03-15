Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 44,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,903. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

