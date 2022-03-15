Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.
ABUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 44,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,903. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.
About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.