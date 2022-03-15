Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

ARCC stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

