Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.92. The stock had a trading volume of 205,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,626. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

