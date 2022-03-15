Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,923 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 453,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,913,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 300,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 41,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,048. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

