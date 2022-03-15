Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 2.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,541,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.35. 379,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.39. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

