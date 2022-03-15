Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

