Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. increased their target price on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of ARGTF opened at $5.22 on Monday. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

