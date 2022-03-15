ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,300 ($42.91) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 3,040 ($39.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 3,850 ($50.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,628.57.

ASOMY stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

