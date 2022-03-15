Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.35). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASMB opened at $1.46 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

