Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 9,403 shares.The stock last traded at $42.05 and had previously closed at $40.23.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $876.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820. 85.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
