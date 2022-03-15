Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 9,403 shares.The stock last traded at $42.05 and had previously closed at $40.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $876.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820. 85.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

