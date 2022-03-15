Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Athersys posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athersys.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATHX shares. Bank of America cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of ATHX opened at $0.69 on Friday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.
About Athersys (Get Rating)
Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.
