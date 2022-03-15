aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
Shares of LIFE opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
