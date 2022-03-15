aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Shares of LIFE opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 58,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 207,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

