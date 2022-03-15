AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.43). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 63.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AEYE opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. AudioEye has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AudioEye by 217.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth $459,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

