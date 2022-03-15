Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 42.3% in February

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 598 ($7.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.13.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

