Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 598,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Avalon GloboCare has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

