AvePoint (AVPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.70.
Several analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.