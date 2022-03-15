AvePoint (AVPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

