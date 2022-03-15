Axe (AXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,978.43

Axe (AXE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Axe has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $52,978.43 and $39,300.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00263929 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

