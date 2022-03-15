AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 114,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,590. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. AZZ has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,536,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 161,854 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,667,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $4,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.