B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

