B. Riley Cuts Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $16.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 151,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 103,066 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

