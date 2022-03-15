B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.94

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.94 and traded as high as C$5.70. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.51, with a volume of 4,199,709 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

