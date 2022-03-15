Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Purchases $156,400.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BW shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

