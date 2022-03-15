Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Alan B. Howe Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Alan B. Howe acquired 2,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $19,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 394,519 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

