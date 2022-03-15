Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Alan B. Howe Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Alan B. Howe acquired 2,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $19,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
