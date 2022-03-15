Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $20.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.