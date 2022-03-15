Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $89,274,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.53.

Shares of BIDU opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $278.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

