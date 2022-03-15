Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNDSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Shares of BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

