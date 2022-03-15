Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.