Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Banco Santander upgraded Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $15.17. 202,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,540. The stock has a market cap of $969.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Macro has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $561,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.