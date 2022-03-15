Bank of America Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $90.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.07 on Friday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

