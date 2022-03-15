Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,024,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $28,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 997.2% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61.

