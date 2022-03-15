Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 9,864 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $26,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Otter Tail stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

