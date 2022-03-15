Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $27,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 17,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.15 per share, with a total value of $618,418.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.62 per share, for a total transaction of $712,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,702 shares of company stock worth $3,075,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.