Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $26,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

STRA opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 104.80%.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

