Banta Asset Management LP Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 863,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,215,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

