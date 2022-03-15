Banta Asset Management LP Sells 38,850 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Banta Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 91,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 328,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 233,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.